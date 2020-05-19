|
|
William Paul Sinkus
Port Clinton - William Paul Sinkus, 76, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. He was a loving husband to Mary Louise (Waugh) Sinkus. They were together 30 years, they married on April 11, 2011.
Born in Rocky Ridge, Ohio, he was the son of Paul Sinkus and Helen Sarnes Sinkus. He was the youngest of four siblings. Bill joined the Army in 1961 as a combat engineer, serving multiple tours in Vietnam, receiving a bronze star and retiring from the Army as an E-8 in 1983.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Sinkus, three children: Teressa Young, William Sinkus, Jr., and Craig Sinkus, two step-children: Karen Beverly and John Waugh, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In Bill's younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. During these years he was also active in VFW and American Legion. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members.
Bill donated his body to the University of Toledo Dept. of Neurosciences, so instead of a service, we ask that you donate to a cause of your choice in his memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Port Clinton is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020