William "John" Zura
Cove, TX - William "John" Zura, 85, of Cove, TX and Marblehead, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Texas. He was born April 26, 1935 in Lakeside, OH the son of William and Helen (Krynock) Zura. He married Rose A. Malfara on October 18, 1969 and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2015. John is a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He is a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Mont Belvieu, TX and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead, OH. He is also a member of American Legion Post 555, Marblehead and The Catholic Order of Foresters. Mr. Zura was a Material Handler for USCO and later a groundskeeper at the Marblehead Lighthouse.
Surviving are his daughter: Linda Cooper of Baytown, TX; grandchildren: Christina (Robert) Butcher, David (Heather) Workman; great-grandchildren: Thomas and Cooper Butcher, Isabella, Lexy, and Parker Workman; brother: James (Mary Ellen) Zura of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his wife and sister: Virginia (Eddie) Anderson.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father James Brown at 10:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay Street, Marblehead, OH. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where a Prayer Vigil and Rosary service will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 pm. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221-1793. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .
Published in News Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.