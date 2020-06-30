William "John" Zura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "John" Zura

Cove, TX - William "John" Zura, 85, of Cove, TX and Marblehead, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Texas. He was born April 26, 1935 in Lakeside, OH the son of William and Helen (Krynock) Zura. He married Rose A. Malfara on October 18, 1969 and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2015. John is a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. He is a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Mont Belvieu, TX and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead, OH. He is also a member of American Legion Post 555, Marblehead and The Catholic Order of Foresters. Mr. Zura was a Material Handler for USCO and later a groundskeeper at the Marblehead Lighthouse.

Surviving are his daughter: Linda Cooper of Baytown, TX; grandchildren: Christina (Robert) Butcher, David (Heather) Workman; great-grandchildren: Thomas and Cooper Butcher, Isabella, Lexy, and Parker Workman; brother: James (Mary Ellen) Zura of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his wife and sister: Virginia (Eddie) Anderson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father James Brown at 10:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay Street, Marblehead, OH. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where a Prayer Vigil and Rosary service will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 pm. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Marblehead, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221-1793. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
7755 East Harbor Road
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH 43440
(419) 732-0909
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved