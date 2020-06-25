|
KEMPSTER, Ernest John: The relatives and friends of the late Mr Ernest John Kempster, are advised that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his Soul, will be offered in St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church Port Lincoln, on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 11am. Private Cremation In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ern may be made to the Bible Society or St Vincent de Paul Society. Envelopes will be available at the Church. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 25, 2020