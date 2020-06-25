Home
Services
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, South Australia SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest KEMPSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest John (Ern) KEMPSTER

Ernest John (Ern) KEMPSTER Notice
KEMPSTER, Ernest John: The relatives and friends of the late Mr Ernest John Kempster, are advised that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his Soul, will be offered in St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church Port Lincoln, on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 11am. Private Cremation In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ern may be made to the Bible Society or St Vincent de Paul Society. Envelopes will be available at the Church. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -