Sarin, Sime (Sam) AM: Born in Kali, Croatia March 10, 1936 Passed away peacefully in Port Lincoln surrounded by his loving family on June 21, 2020 Aged 84 years Dearly beloved husband of Elida You are my rock, my love and you always remain deep in my heart. Your children and grandchildren were the greatest love in your life. They were your pride and joy and lit up your world. You will be sadly missed. Rest in peace my love. Dusa moja pocivaj u miru. Dearly loved and adored father of Bruno, Belinda and David Dear Dad, you are the best Dad in the world. You are our hero, our provider, teacher, loving, compassionate, with a heart of gold. Our shining light, your time has come to be with the Angels. Your family and friends in heaven are so happy to be with you again. We will never forget you Dad and miss you every day. In every action we do you will always be there in our thoughts and spirit. Dear Dad Our loss is indescribable, our hearts are aching. Your presence will be greatly missed. Love you Tata, your loving son David and daughter-in-law Nicole. Dearly loved devoted Didi - of Isis, Indira, Elijah, Summer and Asher. To our dearest Didi, we will love you and miss you forever. We will never forget what you have done for us and how proud we are to call you our Didi. You always managed to put a smile on our faces and made us feel loved and special. We love you and miss you and will do our best to make you proud. Rest in Peace. For Funeral Arrangements please see future editions of the Advertiser WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 25, 2020