COLUMBUS — Charles Edward Sweatt III, 38, of Columbus, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away at his home Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth on Jan. 17, 1981 to Charles Edward Sweatt Jr. of Portsmouth and Tosca Renay Potts Sweatt of Columbia, MO.

Charles was a 1999 graduate of Notre Dame High School and had received a Bachelor of Plastics Engineering Degree from Shawnee State University and was currently employed by Wendy's Restaurant Co. in Columbus.

Also surviving Charles is his daughter, Charlynn Renee Sweatt of Indianapolis; a brother, Anthony Che Pickles of Columbus; three sisters, Shakayne Melissa Pickles and Kylayna Elizabeth Pickles both of Columbus and Taniya Monique Froe of Dayton.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. noon Thursday, October 3rd at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Harold Bell Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour.

