LUCASVILLE-Amanda Kristen Delay, 34, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born March 8, 1986 in Lucasville a daughter of the late Carl "Orcie" and Sandra Blevins Delay.

Amanda is survived by two sons, Michael Bowling and Carl Delay; four daughters, Monica Delay, Malia Bowling, Emily Personett, and Aaron Personett; her fiance, Michael Lute; her sisters, Sandrina Delay and special friend David Colley, Serina Delay, Shawna Delay, and Misty Howard; brothers, Daniel Fernier, Carl Delay, Scott Delay, Timothy Strunk, and Cody Strunk; many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins; especially her Aunt Phyllis Ramsey.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Howard.

Amanda was known to her friends as a free spirit and will be missed by many.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held 5 p.m., June 13, 2020 at 1619 Sedan Crabtree Road and all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
