LUCASVILLE-Amanda Kristen Delay, 34, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born March 8, 1986 in Lucasville a daughter of the late Carl "Orcie" and Sandra Blevins Delay.

Amanda is survived by two sons, Michael Bowling and Carl Delay; four daughters, Monica Delay, Malia Bowling, Emily Personett, and Aaron Personett; her fiance, Michael Lute; her sisters, Sandrina Delay and special friend David Colley, Serina Delay, Shawna Delay, and Misty Howard; brothers, Daniel Fernier, Carl Delay, Scott Delay, Timothy Strunk, and Cody Strunk; many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins; especially her Aunt Phyllis Ramsey.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Howard.

Amanda was known to her friends as a free spirit and will be missed by many.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held 5 p.m., June 13, 2020 at 1619 Sedan Crabtree Road and all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.