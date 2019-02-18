JR GLOCKNER

BRENTWOOD — Martin Joseph Glockner, Jr., (JR Glockner), 32, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away at his residence on February 8, 2019. JR was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 23, 1986, to Molly Apel Glockner and Martin Joseph Glockner, who survive him. JR is also survived by his sister, Anne Margaret Glockner, his wife, Leslie (Smith) Glockner, his step-son, Paxton Smith, his grandfather, William Apel, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. JR was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Betty Lu Apel and his paternal grandparents William and Jean Glockner.

JR graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2005 and was co-valedictorian of his class. While in high school, he was an outstanding athlete playing football and baseball. JR attended Ohio Wesleyan University and Ohio University, before completing his Associate of Applied Business degree and PGA apprentice certification through The Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. JR was passionate about golf and taught lessons and clinics for all ages at the Elks Country Club and country clubs on the southeastern coast. Besides golf, JR was an accomplished musician, playing guitar and drums. He enjoyed singing and entertaining everyone with his music. Prior to his death, JR was also a drug and alcohol counselor, and sold health and life insurance in Tennessee.

Those who are reading this know that JR was kind to all. To those who knew and loved him, no shame exists for his life cut short. God's grace was enough for JR and his family. Though he has departed this life, JR's time on this earth was filled with love and respect by and for such a wonderful son, brother, grandson, husband, step-father, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Heights Memorial Fund at https://cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/the-memorial-fund, or mailing them to Cumberland Heights Foundation, P.O. Box 90727, Nashville, TN 37209.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Melcher-Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio.