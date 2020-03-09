PORTSMOUTH-Kind, compassionate Margaret Kuhn, 101, left this life on March 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children and her strong faith. Margaret was born on November 11, 1918, in Portsmouth, OH. It was in Portsmouth that she met John Kauffmann Kuhn. They married on January 11, 1943 . Proud of her career as a homemaker, she and John moved wherever John's job took them, first to Oklahoma and Washington state, and then many other locations, returning after John retired to Portsmouth. She was delighted to move back to Portsmouth after her husband retired, where she still had family.

Margaret graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1936 and started working at Sears downtown.

Margaret always worked at getting involved with her new community wherever she moved, joining Welcome Wagon and becoming involved with the local Catholic Church and, of course, her children's schools. Though she attended other churches as the family moved, St. Mary's in Portsmouth was always an important part of her life, her home church; she was baptized, made her First Communion and Confirmation, and was married there.

A superior bridge player, she belonged to several bridge clubs wherever she lived, and she frequently won.

Committed to her family, she has five children who survive her: David (Canan), Michael (Jane), Stephen (Sara), Joe (Roberta), and Tina Kuhn Welsh. She delighted in the births and lives of 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Throughout her long life, she supported and inspired her family in her quiet, unassuming way; she still does.

Visitation will be at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home, 1417 Offnere Street, in Portsmouth on Wednesday evening between 5 and 7 pm. A Recitation of the Rosary will be offered following the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662, or St. Mary's Catholic Church. A special thanks to Carol, Judy, Denise, and Rosie, and all the Hospice family.