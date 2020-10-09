Portsmouth – Ed McLaughlin, 77, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 10, 1943 in Portsmouth, he was the son of the late Otto and Edna (Coriell) McLaughlin. Ed was a master electrician for McGinnis Inc., retiring in 2011 with 36 years of service. He was a graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1961, a faithful member of Sunshine Church of Christ and was in the Ohio National Guard, Company A 2016 Engineering Battalion in Portsmouth for 6 years.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Knore) McLaughlin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Kim McLaughlin of Granville, Doug and Rachele McLaughlin of Minford; 3 grandchildren, Logan McLaughlin, Bryce McLaughlin, Scarlett Grace McLaughlin; and 4 step-grandchildren, Justin Kammler, Zack Kammler, Molly Kammler and Aiden Kammler; and many cousins and friends

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sunshine Church of Christ with Jason Coriell and Jon Coriell officiating. Burial will be in Batterson Cemetery. Friends may call at the Sunshine Church of Christ from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford.