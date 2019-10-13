WHEELERSBURG-Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas L. Ramey, 76, died peacefully on October 11, 2019, with his family by his side. A proud career Navy man who served his country from 1963 to 1987 when he retired from the service with many accolades and accomplishments.

Master Chief Ramey was born on October 13, 1942, in Huntington, WV to Berry and Annetta Ramey. He traveled the world in his 25 year Navy career including time in Japan and Guam as a flight engineer and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Enterprise. He was proud of his ship, the USS Inchon, on which he sailed and commanded his crew from 1984 to 1985. Master Chief Ramey retired with honor in 1987 while stationed in Patuxent River, MD where he worked at the Aviation Logistics Center and moved back to southern Ohio where he and his family have lived since.

Master Chief Ramey was known by all who were close to him as a very intellectual man. Someone who loved to read and learn and who could speak intelligently on any subject. One of his wisest decisions was when he married Marilyn Shumway in Delaware, Ohio in 1975 and when they had their three beautiful daughters. He loved his Lord and Savior and all of his family very much as they were the pride of his life.

Tom is survived by his wife Marilyn; his daughters Diana Ramey and Angela (Ryan) Stockham; his sister Connie Stout; grandchildren, Caleb Stockham, Jonah Fraley, Hannah Stockham and Samantha Crockett. He is preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Crockett; a brother Rodney and sisters Carol and Joanne.

Military graveside services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Harrison Township, Pyles Cemetery with Pastor Roger Lavender officiating and with Military Rites by James Erwin Post 622 Minford. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.