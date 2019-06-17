AARON SCOTT BARRETT

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Aaron Scott Barrett, 40, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. Aaron was born July 2, 1978, to Glenn Scott and Jane Marie Phillips Barrett, who survive.

Aaron was a senior medical diagnostic field engineer for Siemens. He was a member of the VFW and he loved to fish and hunt. He was of the Baptist faith and a 1996 Green High School graduate. Aaron had attended the Indianapolis Institute of Technology and DeVry University.

Family was very important to Aaron and he also loved spending time on the farm. A former Marine Corps Sergeant, he earned the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with one Star, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Certificate of Appreciation and a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

In addition to his parents, Glenn and Jane Barrett of Franklin Furnace, Aaron is also survived by a daughter, Madyson Nicole Barrett-Murray of Dallas, TX; two sisters, Ann Lynette (Rodney) Bridges of Franklin Furnace and Abbey Lynn (James Chapman) Barrett of Wheelersburg; fiancee', Amy Michelle Bumgardner of Franklin Furnace and her children, Kyla Makenzie and Kenna Grace Bumgardner; niece, Baylee Marie Bridges; nephew, Brodey Allen Thornton; aunts & uncles, Judy McIlhenny, James Barrett, Julie Otworth, Jenny Cunningham and Barney Phillips.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene & Roberta Barrett; and a special great-aunt, Marie Knapp.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Jarred Hineman officiating and interment in Powellsville Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post American Legion Honor Detail and the USMC Honor Detail.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org and the Crohns & Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

In honor of Mr. Barrett's service to our country, the flag of the Marine Corps will fly at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.