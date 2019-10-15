PORTSMOUTH — Abbas Bawazer, age 83, passed away in his home on Sunday September 29th, 2019 after a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Following his wishes, he was laid to rest in Columbus, OH on Monday September 30th, 2019.

Dr. Bawazer was a dedicated physician serving in the Southern Ohio area for more than 40 years, primarily as an emergency room doctor, family physician, and psychiatrist. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor, colleague, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, his three children (Alia, Luke (Allison), and Joe), eleven siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews. His family will forever love and greatly miss him every moment of every day, cherishing the memories of his gentle, caring, and generous spirit. He was a wonderful storyteller, and had a shining smile, sense of humor, positive attitude, and hopeful passion for life. Those were close to him continue to feel blessed by his immense and undying love. The expressions the family has received of sympathy and prayers have been greatly appreciated.