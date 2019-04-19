ADEL ROY WOLFE

MCDERMOTT —Adel Roy Wolfe, Age 82, of McDermott, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born June 28, 1936, in Portsmouth to Roy James Wolfe, Jr. and Doris Belle (Hurley) Wolfe. Adel attended McDermott High School and honorably served his country as a member of the National Guard. He worked in his early years at Taylor Stone Company in McDermott and retired from USEC in Piketon. He could fix anything and was fond of fishing and gardening, especially raising vegetables.

Adel is survived by his children, Angela Sue (Roger) Dennis of Caledonia and Dexter Lee Wolfe of McDermott; step-daughter, C. Kay Minney of Portsmouth; brothers, Charles Willis (Christie) Wolfe of Canal Winchester and Neal Thomas (Sandra) Wolfe of NC; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Sharon Lee Frazier; second wife, Missouri Frances (Cooper) Wolfe; brother, Richard James Wolfe; sister, Donna Kay Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth who took such great care of Adel.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor John Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Adel and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.