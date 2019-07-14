ADELIA FLORENCE "DEE" HINZE

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Adelia Florence "Dee" Hinze, 99 of West Portsmouth died Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born April 27, 1920, in Friendship to the late Willis and Anna Sowards Tatman. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 79 1/2 years, Vaughn Hinze, son-in-law, Buster Stall; 2 brothers, Eddie and Orville Tatman; 7 sisters, Pauline Atkins, Gladys Swearingen, Vivian Tatman, Marie Tatman, Wanda Lee Tatman, Blanche Louise Tatman, and Lillian Book.

Adelia worked at Williams Shoe Factory and Happy Hearts School for many years, now known as Vern Riffe School. She was a licensed beautician and had her own beauty shop for over 35 years in West Portsmouth. She was an 80-year member of Rehoboth Mission Church, a member of Portsmouth Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #424. Her favorite past time was bowling. She bowled for 40 years, bowling up until she was 85. She loved her weekend tournaments. She was also a big Cincinnati Reds fan.

Adelia is survived by a son, James "Jim" (Scotti) Hinze; 2 daughters, Suzanne "Susie" (Dewayne Ragland) Stall and Ann (Mike) Dissinger; 10 grandchildren, Sherry Boling, Paula Freeburg Brock, Brian Hinze, Tom Hinze, David Hinze, Jennifer Boggs, Jason Stall, Tim Seaton, Kristi Seaton, and Michael Seaton, 18 great-grandchildren; Alex, Mackenzie, Buster, Alysa, Jacob, Henry, Vivi, David, Jennifer, Jamie, Courtney, Jon, Matthew, Jade, Tevin, Xander, Chloe and Chezny, 4 great-great-grandchildren; Eli, Annabel, Samaya and Alana, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Dave Lute officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. The family requests that donations be made to Rehoboth Mission Church at 116 Stockham Hill Road, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663 in Adelia's name Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.