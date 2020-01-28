WEST PORTSMOUTH-Alan Jay Myers, 75 of West Portsmouth died Monday, January 27, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born April 11, 1944 in Cincinnati to the late Homer Alan and Helen Dorothy Lauth Myers. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Alan is survived by a son, Alan Jay (Keri Hamilton) Myers II, 2 daughters; Dawn (John) Walker and Rachelle (Mark Hogge) Rogeski, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way, a brother, James Roger Myers, a sister, Marcia Joan (Bill) Tipton, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com