IRONTON-Albert J. Bonzo, 98, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born October 30, 1921 to the late James and Ethel (Frazier) Bonzo and also preceded in death by his wife Rosella (Riddlebarger) Bonzo on February 2, 2017 after 70 years of marriage.

Albert was a graduate of Green Township Schools and was a proud Army Veteran, serving his country with honor and distinction in WWII from the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and the American Theater. After his time in the service, he purchased a dairy truck and was the Dairyman for much of the area. Albert continued farming his land and was a member of the Farm Bureau, later years he enjoyed grooming his lawn and loving the time he was able to spend with his family. He was a longtime member of the Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son: David Keith Bonzo; two brothers: Ralph Bonzo and Russell Bonzo; two sisters: Nella Mae (Bonzo) Little and Bernice (Bonzo) Lewis.

Those left to cherish his memory are a son: Randall (Linda) Bonzo of Portage, MI; a daughter: Shawna Bowen of Ironton, OH; five granddaughters: Melissa (Sean) Frazee of Pedro, OH, Jessica (Ron) Miller of Wheelersburg, OH, Kayla Bonzo of Columbus, OH, Sarah (Nate) Rose Bonzo-Tuinier, and Rebecca (Karl) Bingham of Hinckley, IL; two grandson: Keith (Amanda) Gonzalez Bonzo of Charlottesville, VA and John Michael Bowen of Ironton, OH; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 11:00am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH with Rev. Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace, OH with V.F.W. Post #8850 providing military graveside rites. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Bonzo family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net