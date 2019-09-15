MCDERMOTT — Albert E. Montavon, "Ab", 80, of McDermott, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Community. Albert "Ab" was born February 22, 1939, to the late Albert and Mary (Orlett) Montavon. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers; Francis, Vincent, and Edwin Montavon, and sisters; Marie Redoutey, Alberta Brown, Virginia McCall, and Rita Dobbins.

Albert is survived by sisters, Bernadine Joyce-Kelso and Genevieve Burchett, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in McDermott.

A special thank you to the staff of Hillview and SOMC Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or SOMC Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.