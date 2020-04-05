PORTSMOUTH — Albert Ray Snyder, 77, of Portsmouth, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice with family by his side. He was born June 1, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Norman and Maude (Luther) Snyder. Ray was retired from Mills Pride, an avid sports fan, a father and grandfather and great grandfather that loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Lee Snyder, a daughter, Kari Ann Snyder, a son-in-law, George Fannin, and five siblings.

Ray is survived by four sons; Richard Snyder (Angela) of West Portsmouth, Jeffrey Snyder of Hilliard, Christopher Snyder (Susan) of Waverly, and Michael Snyder (Haley) of Wheelersburg, a daughter Jennifer Fannin of Portsmouth. He is also survived by a sister, Margaret Mae Hinkle of Proctorville, six grandchildren, Rachel Snyder, Dj Bate, Chase Snyder, Corey Snyder, Aidan Snyder, Adriana Snyder. Five great-grandchildren, Ava Bate, Calli Bate, Alexa Bate, Hayden Bate and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Dawes officiating. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park. Due to the mandated restrictions, services will be closed to the public. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice Facility of their choice in memory of Ray Snyder.