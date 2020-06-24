Alberta Boldman

GALLOWAY-Alberta Mae Boldman, 83, of Galloway, passed away June 15, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Westerville.

She was born October 17, 1936 in McDermott, Ohio a daughter of the late Homer and Mary Jeangunet Boldman.

Known to most as Bert, she worked at Westinghouse and retired from the maintenance department at Core Materials, was a devout Catholic, and a 1954 McDermott High School graduate. She was nice to everyone she met. She loved birds, especially red birds, and yellow cats, loved baking, and her family. Aunt Bert was an amazing woman who spent her life taking care of others.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Paul, and Roger Boldman; and two sisters, Betty Pertuset and Theresa Mustard.

Bert is survived by one brother, Charles Boldman; nieces Kristen Naegel, Anita Sweeney, Denise Raubenolt, Brenda Ferguson, Cindy Mustard, Julie Mustard; and nephews Wesly Boldman and Bryan Boldman.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Holy Trinity Cemetery with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.