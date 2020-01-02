SOUTH WEBSTER - Alberta Carpenter Dalton, of South Webster, OH, joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1919, reaching the age of 100 years, 19 days. Alberta was the daughter of Nancy Crabtree Smith and granddaughter of Richard Eli Crabtree. She is survived by her brother, Wilber Smith and sister-in-law, Joan Smith in addition to her daughter and son-in-law, Joe and Janet (Dalton) Schreick; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Wright Dalton; her grandchildren, Lisa Wilburn Livengood, Cassandra Dalton Pennington, Gregg Dalton, Becky Schreick, Bryan Schreick, and Mitchell Dalton; great-grandchildren, Rachael, Micah, Beth, Zoe, Ashton, Brandon, Haven, Braley, Ashlyn, Cameron, Tess, Lyric, and Bryson; great-great-grandchildren, Melanie, Kyrstin, Grayson, Ava, Ivy, and Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandfather; her husband, Woodrow Dayton Dalton; son, Keith Dalton; daughter, Nancy Dalton Wilburn; three brothers, Arnold "Sam" Smith, Richard "Dick" Smith, Milford Carpenter; sister, Mary L. Smith; grandson, Matthew Dalton; son-in-law, Gene Wilburn; nephew, Ritchie Smith; niece, Denise Smith.

Alberta will be dearly missed by her family. She loved to quilt, play Yahtzee, and Rummy, and had a great sense of humor. She recently enjoyed a 100th birthday celebration hosted by her family in which 42 friends and family attended. Thank you to the staff at SOMC Hospice Center for providing exceptional support to her and her family.

Funeral services for Alberta will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Robert Todd officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call for one hour prior to the funeral. Fond memories of Alberta and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.