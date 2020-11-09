WEST PORTSMOUTH-Alberta Mae Graham, 88 of West Portsmouth, loved by so many, met Jesus at the gates of heaven on Sunday November 8, 2020. She was born December 20, 1931 in Scioto County to the late Opal and Albert Dunn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Wynonna Mccoy, brother Earl Dunn, brother and sisters-in-law, Glen and Rene Graham, and Janet Graham.

Alberta "Bertie" is survived by her husband George Graham. Whom she shared over 70 years of marriage with. George and Alberta shared an incredible journey of love and passion for life. Anyone who spent time with them got to experience joy, happiness, and witnessed their selfless love. George cared for Alberta, and made sure her needs were always placed above his own. He always showered her with love, patience, words of affirmation, and endless trips to the mall.

Alberta was a graduate of Washington High School (Portsmouth West High School). She was a

member of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church. Alberta worked at Williams Shoe Manufacturing as the secretary for their department of health for 17 years, and for the City of Portsmouth Department of Health for many years. Alberta served on the service guild at SOMC for many years, and always enjoyed being a member of the garden club. Alberta loved flowers and making every person feel valued.

Alberta loved the Lord, her family and life. She was an extremely caring person who always put others and especially her family first. Alberta had a selfless love as she adored and delighted in time spent with her two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Alberta was an amazing and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family.

Alberta is survived by her son, Jeff (Brenda) Graham of Chillicothe, OH. Her grandchildren

Kristen (Jonathan) Davis of Circleville, OH., and Josh (Misty) Graham of Groveport, OH., 4 great grandchildren; Claire and Graham Davis, and Emma and Beau Graham. She is also survived by her sister Fonda Pertuset, brother-in-law Don Graham, along with many nieces and nephews, who each shared a special place in her heart.

The Graham family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hillview Retirement Center 3rd floor caregivers who cared for Alberta as if she were their family. They provided heartfelt care and love when her family could not be present in the pandemic, and to that we are forever grateful.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday November 12, 2020 at Roger Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with the Reverend Greg Carter officiating and interment at the Scioto Burial Park. A private family gathering will be held one hour prior to the funeral. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Alberta's name.