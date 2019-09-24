MCDERMOTT — Alberta Jean Gibbs Hammond, 84, faithful servant of Jesus Christ, went home to heaven September 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of 67 years, Morrie, and her three girls, Tammy, Susie and Vicki.

She lived at home on Zuefle Drive, McDermott, Ohio, all of her married life. Bertie's greatest joy came from sharing Jesus' love with her family and friends. Many hummingbirds, cardinals and others enjoyed her beautiful flower garden, no matter the season. Alberta, with her silver white hair and smile, was easily seen as she supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities.

She was employed at USEC for 18 years, was a homemaker and worked at Marting's, Shaffer's and the Columbia Gas Company. Bertie loved to travel and she enjoyed life to the fullest.

A 1953 Portsmouth High School graduate, Alberta was a member of First United Methodist Church (Cornerstone) where she served Jesus in many roles with a willing heart.

Surviving are her soul mate, Maurice "Morrie" Hammond, whom she married January 22, 1953 in Portsmouth; three daughters, Tammy (Greg) Kuntzman of Circleville, Susie (Randy) Childers of Minford and Vicki (Jay B.) Jenkins of McDermott; her sister, JoAnn "Jodi" Darby of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Wendy (Justin) Hall, Amy Campbell, Kerry (Phil) Gentry, Jason (Amanda) Jenkins, Tyler (Jenna) Jenkins, Rachael Childers, Sean (Mandy) Childers; and 16 great-grandchildren, Brayden Campbell, Ava Jenkins, Reagan Hill, Kallie Childers, Jay Jenkins, Colten Campbell, Hunter Campbell, Carter Hill, Jonah Jenkins, Josiah Jenkins, Cruz Childers, Jonny Jenkins, Evelyn Gentry, Beckham Gentry, Jacob Jenkins and Myles Pertuset.

Alberta was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Jean Hammond; her mother and father, Thelma Olive Snyder and Forest "Joe" Gibbs; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hammond Sherrill; father-in-law, Hershel Hammond; and a great-grandson, Bryson Seth Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Perry Prosch officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM and one hour prior to services Thursday.

The family extends sincere thanks to the PCM nurses and SOMC Hospice staff for the compassionate care Alberta received.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund, 1121 Kinneys Ln. Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.