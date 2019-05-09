ALBERTA MARIE MILLER

WHEELERSBURG — Alberta Marie Miller, age 89 of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord May 8, 2019 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg. She was born February 1, 1930 in Wheelersburg to Sanford and Carrie (Leesburg) Miller. Alberta graduated from East High School and worked for many years at Mercy Hospital and SOMC in Housekeeping and as a bookkeeper. She was a long-time member of Union Free Will Baptist Church where she served as Secretary and Treasurer of the young adult class. Alberta was also a reporter for the "Ambassador" Free Will Baptist state magazine and assistant organist at the church for several years.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, and Bill Miller; and one sister, Marjorie Maynard.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. Interment will follow at Old Wheelersburg Cemetery in Wheelersburg. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Alberta and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.