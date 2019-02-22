ALBERTA RUTH SHY

ROSEMOUNT — Alberta Ruth Shy, 89, of Rosemount, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 7, 1929 in Portsmouth to the late Herman Dixon and Iola McCracken Dixon.

Alberta was a former secretary at AAA, and was a member of New Life Fellowship Church. She was Missionary President for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Gookin, December 10, 1974; her second husband, Louis Shy, January 21, 2015 one son, Roger Gookin; her father, Herman Dixon and mother, Iola McCracken Emerson Stahl; step-fathers, Jasper Stahl and Earl Emerson.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Thompson and her husband, Jimi of South Point; two stepsons and their wives, Randy Shy and Connie of West Portsmouth, and Kelly Shy and Carol of West Portsmouth; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church with Pastor Michael Booth officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at F. C. Daehler Mortuary Company on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Missionary Department of New Life Fellowship Church, 1313 Rosemount Road, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.