PICKERINGTON —Aletha Ann (Bourgholtzer) Gemperline, passed peacefully September 30, 2019 at Amber Park Assisted Living in Pickerington, OH after a hard-fought battle with dementia. Born in Sciotoville, OH, she was a great mother and homemaker who enjoyed cleaning, reading, shopping, personal finance, cooking and gardening. We will miss her more than words can express.

She is preceded in death by her son, William Gemperline; husband, Raymond Gemperline; brother, Raymond Bourgholtzer Jr.; father, Raymond "Doc" Bourgholtzer Sr.; mother, Lyda Kingrey and her beloved cat "Baby".

Aletha is survived by her loving children, Christine (Marty) Calabrese, Nancy Richardson, Joseph (Debra) Gemperline, and Amy (Chuck Lower) Havens-Lower; grandchildren, Nicole (Bryan) Hall, Jennifer Hughes, Adam Gemperline, Chelsie Slatter, Raffaele (Elle) Carnevale, Brody Havens, and Max Havens and also 4 great grandchildren.

Aletha's family is grateful for the devoted care she received from caregivers, family, and friends. Special thanks to the superb team from Capital City Hospice, Amber Park staff, and close friend Charlene Weaver.

A private memorial service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital City Hospice at capitalcityhospice.com or to at www.dementiasociety.org/, and messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.