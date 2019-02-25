ALFRED EVANS

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Alfred Evans, 72, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. He was bron March 3, 1946 in Scioto County, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Rosa Blevins Evans.

He was retired from the Dayton Walther Company.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Edith Mae Ridner and an infant brother.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Twaddle Evans, one son Brett Evans of West Portsmouth, Ohio, two brothers Bobby L. Evans of Blue Creek, Ohio, Ronnie (Tammy) Evans of Pond Creek, Ohio, two sisters, Lena Lindamond of Seattle, Washington and Nola Evans of Portsmouth, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time, a private burial will be held at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery.