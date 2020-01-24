PIKETON - Alice Marie Balestra, 82, of Piketon passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Pavilion of Piketon. Born October 26, 1937 in Piketon, a daughter of the late Elva and Minnie (Carson) Blanton, she was a retired cook for the Scioto Valley Local School District.

She is survived by a daughter, Tina (Jerry) Hannah of Waverly, Ohio and a son Michael (Alice) Balestra of Haverhill, Ohio, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Katie (Larry) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio and Betty Spriggs of Springfield, Ohio, and numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Tino Balestra on April 28, 2019, two brothers, Charles (Karen) Blanton and Robert Blanton, and a nephew, Kenneth Spriggs, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Gary Vaughn, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Condolences may be sent to Boyer Funeral Home.

www.boyerfuneral.com