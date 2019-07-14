ALICE JANE LUTZ DONLEY

PORTSMOUTH —Alice Jane Donley passed away Thursday, July 11 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was born April 27, 1940, in Lucasville, a daughter of the late Albert and Lucille Brantley Lutz.

She is survived by her son Matthew (Lisa) Donley of Spokane, Washington; her daughter Jo Ellen (Charlie) McDaniel of Lucasville; one grandson, Ryan McDaniel of Lucasville; her sister Carole (Richard) Dunham of Centerville, Ohio; brothers Gary Lutz of Miamisburg, Ohio and Richard (Kim) Lutz of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Alice graduated from Valley High School in the class of 1958 and was a graduate of Shawnee State University, Ohio University, and The Ohio State University.

She began her career as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth and also taught at the Pike County Vocational School before relocating to Columbus, Ohio. In Columbus, she was the Superintendent of Delaware County Vocational School. In 1987 she relocated to Bradenton, Florida and worked for Cardinal Health System. She then moved to Altamonte Springs, Florida and worked for Florida Hospital. Retiring in 2004, she moved back home to Lucasville to be closer to family.

She was a member of the Lucasville Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and was an avid Ohio State University Fan.

There will be no visitation or funeral per her request. A private graveside family service will be held in Lucasville Cemetery. The arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.