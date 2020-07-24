1/
Alice Pinkerton
1933 - 2020
FRANKLIN FURNACE-Alice White Pinkerton, 86, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. Alice was born October 5, 1933 in Scioto County to the late Donald White and Laura Rose Bowles White. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ray Pinkerton, January 19, 2014, whom she married August 2, 1951 in Greenup, KY. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Bob, Don, Steve, Jerry and Ralph and three sisters, Edith, Elsie and Opal. Alice is survived by three sons, James Ray (Donna), Edward Lee and Jeffery Keith; a daughter, Phyllis Laprince; a brother, Lewis White; two sisters, Violet Stewart and Vera Keaton; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a great, great granddaughter.

Services will be 12:00 pm Monday, July 27, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Randall Patrick and Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Interment will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10:00 am until the 12:00 pm service hour. Covid restrictions require wearing masks and social distancing during visitation and the service. The funeral home will not be providing masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers for the family, she was a beautiful singer and child of God. Her testimony was a blessing to here.
Karen Thornton
Friend
July 24, 2020
My dear Aunt Alice always treated me like a daughter she and my Mother Opal we’re always close now they are rejoicing together you will be missed by this niece love Georgia
Georgia Ackley
Family
