PORTSMOUTH —Alice Scherer, 69, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by family at her home. She was born February 9, 1950, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Elmer Ellsworth and Sarah Alice Sommers Stephenson.

Alice retired from Crystal Care Nursing Home. She graduated from the former Portsmouth City Schools LPN program at Mercy Hospital in 1969 and from Portsmouth High School in the class of 1968.

Surviving are her husband, David Lee Scherer, whom she married December 21, 1989, in Greenup, KY. Also surviving are three children, Michael Alan (Rose) Stephenson of Reynoldsburg, David Tyler Scherer and Megan (Jeff) Kinder, all of Portsmouth; two siblings, Brent (Sue) Stephenson of Portsmouth and Pam (Roger) Williams of Lucasville; and one granddaughter, Aleigh Kinder.

Alice was also preceded in death by her grandson, Zayne Michael Stephenson.

At her request, there are to be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund, 1121 Kinneys Ln., Portsmouth, OH 45662 and SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.

