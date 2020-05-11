MINFORD – Alice Evelyn Spradlin, 91, of Minford passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Minford Retirement Center. She was born January 7, 1929 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Edward and Ada Vanhorn Buckle. She was a 1946 Clay High School graduate, was a homemaker, former employee of JcPenney, Marting's Department Store and retired from Minford Local Schools. She attended Rubyville Community Church. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Scarfpin of Minford, Paula (Mark) Bradbury of Minford; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan (Julee) Scarfpin, Ryan (Andrea) Scarfpin, Jennifer (Eric) Ashmore, Melissa (Jeremy) Carver, Emily (Aaron) Payne; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister, Frances Buckle Runkel, and two brothers, Don (Janet) Buckle and Ron (Carol) Buckle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Hebren Spradlin, Jr., on April 5, 2020 whom she married October 28, 1947; step-mother, Ethel Bennett Buckle; grandson, Franklin Alan Scarfpin, Jr.; son-in-law, Frank Scarfpin, and one brother, Talmadge Buckle. The family would like to thank Minford Retirement Center for their compassionate care of Alice. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Universal Cemetery in Rubyville. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Evangelistic Outreach, 200 Ohio Avenue, New Boston, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.