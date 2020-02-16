FRANKLIN FURNACE — Alisa Kathryn Davenport, 51, of Franklin Furnace, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1969, in Portsmouth, a daughter of Neville Trimble, of Portsmouth, and the late Suzanne Pittenger Trimble. She was a 1987 graduate of Elida High School, attended Waverly High School, Ohio State University where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, was a Social Worker for 10 years, graduated from Shawnee State University in Nursing and was currently a Registered Nurse at River Run Nursing Home.

She was married October 31, 2014, in Greenup, to David Douglas Davenport, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Drew Williams, of Portsmouth; Lynnsey Williams, of Portsmouth; her brother, Zach Trimble and wife Gena, of Renton, WA; her sister, Bridget Scott, of South Shore; her nieces, Kristen Scott, of Columbus; Ellie Trimble, of Renton, WA; her nephew, Aiden Trimble, of Renton, WA; four stepchildren, Christopher Lungren, of Virginia Beach, VA; Katrina Lungren, of Boston, MA; Zachery Davenport, of Wheelersburg; Rachel Davenport, of Wheelersburg; her former husband, Trent Williams, of Portsmouth, and her loving animals.

Services will be held 6 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth, with Tom Charles officiating. Friends may call from 4 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to thecounselingcenter.org or Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, aarfky.rescuegroups.org. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com to leave online condolences.