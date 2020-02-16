Alisa Davenport (1969 - 2020)
Service Information
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4146
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Obituary
FRANKLIN FURNACE — Alisa Kathryn Davenport, 51, of Franklin Furnace, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1969, in Portsmouth, a daughter of Neville Trimble, of Portsmouth, and the late Suzanne Pittenger Trimble. She was a 1987 graduate of Elida High School, attended Waverly High School, Ohio State University where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, was a Social Worker for 10 years, graduated from Shawnee State University in Nursing and was currently a Registered Nurse at River Run Nursing Home.

She was married October 31, 2014, in Greenup, to David Douglas Davenport, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Drew Williams, of Portsmouth; Lynnsey Williams, of Portsmouth; her brother, Zach Trimble and wife Gena, of Renton, WA; her sister, Bridget Scott, of South Shore; her nieces, Kristen Scott, of Columbus; Ellie Trimble, of Renton, WA; her nephew, Aiden Trimble, of Renton, WA; four stepchildren, Christopher Lungren, of Virginia Beach, VA; Katrina Lungren, of Boston, MA; Zachery Davenport, of Wheelersburg; Rachel Davenport, of Wheelersburg; her former husband, Trent Williams, of Portsmouth, and her loving animals.

Services will be held 6 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth, with Tom Charles officiating. Friends may call from 4 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to thecounselingcenter.org or Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, aarfky.rescuegroups.org. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
