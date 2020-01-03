Allan Priode

PORTSMOUTH-Allan Keith Priode, 73, of Portsmouth passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at SOMC in Portsmouth. Allan was born April 2, 1946, in Portsmouth to the late Ralph D. and Nora Imogene Lyon Priode. Allan was a Glenwood High School graduate and was self-employed as Pro Pest Control and he was a member of Garden City Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Allan was preceded in death by a son, Terry Joe Wiseman and a brother, Raymond D. Priode. Allan is survived by a daughter, Angie (Greg) Edwards of Dublin, OH; a brother, Carl E. (Cathy) Priode of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Alex, Ethan and Mason and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 6:30 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Blaine Etterling officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until the 6:30 pm service hour on Tuesday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
