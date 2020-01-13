WHEELERSBURG-Alma May Crace, 85, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Alma was born August 1, 1934 in New Boston to the late Robert W. and Stella E. Hornbeek Riley. Alma worked as a Nurse's Aide at the former Southern Hills Hospital and was a member of Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Estill "Junior" Crace November 10, 2007, whom she married July 30, 1952 in Indiana. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Walter Riley; three sisters, Zelda Hammond, Mary Mougey, and Shirley Fishburn; a son, Keith Crace and a grandson, Ryan Crace. Alma is survived by two sons, Howard Crace and Howard Crace, Jr.; two grandchildren, Brian Crace and Summer Addison; four great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Tony Mollett officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and one hour before the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.