SOUTH SHORE — Alma Jean Lanthorn, 84, formerly of South Shore, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home in Lloyd, Kentucky. Alma was born September 13, 1935 in Charters, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Otha and Mildred Ginn Elliott.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Frank" Lanthorn, one son, Dwain Lanthorn, two brothers, Charles Elliott and Roy Elliott and one sister, Jennifer McNeely.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Joe) Mauk and Connie (Joey) Childers, two sons, Charles (Carol) Lanthorn and Timothy (Diana) Lanthorn, sisters, Hazel Polley, Maxine Anderson, Othiea Elliott, Willetta Smith, Lillian Persinger and Naomi Moore, brothers, George Elliott and Doug Elliott, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 11 A.M - 1 P.M, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Brick Union Cemetery in Lloyd, Kentucky.