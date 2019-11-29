OTWAY - Alma Louise Euton Hoffer, age 89 of Otway, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 11, 1930 in Henley, Ohio to the late Albert Euton and Hazel Emma Thompson Euton. On October 7, 1948 she was united in marriage to Russell Glenn Hoffer who preceded her in passing on December 11, 2014. Surviving are one son, Marc Edward Hoffer and wife Tracey of McDermott; daughter, Barbara Jo Hansen of McDermott; sister, Shirley Blanton of Lucasville; grandchildren, Will, Bekah, Ryan, Emily, Aaron and Kari; and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Gwen Elaine Luther, three brothers and six sisters.

In Alma's younger years she was actively involved in many civic organizations. She was a member of the Union Booster Club, Tops, the Scioto County Homemakers Association, Northwest Football Club and the Otway Historical Society.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway. Burial will follow in Euton Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 and from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com