Alma Queen

WHEELERSBURG-Alma M. Queen, 85, of Wheelersburg, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born October 12, 1934 in Logan, Ohio to the late Newt Hemrick and June (Dye) Hemrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Queen, daughter, Vivian Steele, as well several brothers and sisters.

Alma had worked for several years as a Nurse's Aide at Golden Years Nursing Home. She is survived by two daughters; Debra Mershon, of Portsmouth, and Kathy Maggard, Dennis Eugene Queen of Wheelersburg, and a brother, John Hemrick, of North Carolina.

A Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Dennis Dawes officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
