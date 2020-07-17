Alma Salyers

WAVERLY-Alma Loretta Salyers, 94, of Mt Tabor Road, Waverly, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Pavilion at Piketon, Ohio.

Alma was born January 17, 1926 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Hall and Ruth (Howard) Hall. On December 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to John Salyers, Jr., who preceded her in death March 28, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Salyers Pittman and husband Bill of Louisburg, North Carolina and Peggy Salyers McDonnell of Ivoryton, Connecticut, five grandchildren, Jelenann Salyers Day (Az), Jorie Salyers (NH), Heather and Brian McDonnell (CT), and Ciji Pittman Hedlund (NC), five great-grandchildren, Jaden McDonnell (CT), August Faulkner (GA), Tylie and Taylan Day (AZ), and Cara Poland (NC), great great-grandchild Zander Allen Poland (NC), half-brother, Rod Hall (OH), daughter-in-law, Raylene Salyers (AZ), special nephew, Rick McQuay (NC), and many other nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, two sons, Steven Salyers and David Salyers, three brothers, Edgar Hall, Everett Hall and Lloyd Hall, and sister Gladys Hall Abrams preceded Alma in death.

Alma was a homemaker and a dedicated member of the Omega Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was a 1944 graduate of Huntington High School where she was a cheerleader. She was an avid gardener, farmer, artist, a poet, and a seamstress. She was a talented baker, decorating cakes for all occasions and won several prizes for her recipes.

Before admission to the Pavilion at Piketon, she resided all her adult life on Mt. Tabor Road, Denver Ohio,

She was a loving mother and grandmother with the gift of hospitality to all farm hands, neighbors, sick, and those considered less blessed than she and her family. She never saw a stranger. Alma was loved and appreciated by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Denver Cemetery with Rev. Richard Cottrill, officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the service Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers during this COVID-19 crisis, donations can be made to a local food bank of your choice in Alma's name.