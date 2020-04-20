WHEELERSBURG - Alma Mae (Bazler) Sexton passed away on April 17th at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg. She was the widow of the late Marvin Sexton of Wheelersburg, having married him on August 14, 1945, the day WWII ended, with their marriage lasting 65 years. Alma was born May 17, 1921 in Portsmouth to Wallace and Pearl (Spence) Bazler.

She is preceded in death by husband Marvin, daughter Barbara Evans, brothers Jack, Don, and James; sisters Mildred Parker, Ruth Snyder, and Mary Rogers.

Alma is survived by sons, Wayne (Larissa) Sexton of Greensboro NC, and Stephen Sexton of Wheelersburg. In addition, she is survived by 10 grandchildren: Damon Sexton of Arlington, VA, Evan Sexton of Ft. Wayne, IN, Alec Sexton of Boston, MA, Aaron Sexton of Jacksonville, FL, Matthew Sexton of Ironton, OH, Rebecca Gentile of Ashland, KY, Jessica Leesburg of Stateville, MS, Katherine Miller of Wheelersburg, Brent Evans of Pilot Mountain, NC, and Mindy Evans of Ashland, KY; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Alma was of the Christian faith, accepting the Lord at Carey's Run Church of Christ, later a member of Valley Methodist Church of Rosemount. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1939, worked in defense plants in Columbus during WWII, and was a member of the Rosemount Garden Club in the 1950s and 60s. She was a homemaker, focusing on raising her family, collecting antiques and taking pictures. Later in life she and Marvin enjoyed traveling and camping.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caring staffs of Riverbend Assisted Living, Best Care, and SOMC Hospice. A private burial took place for immediate family only at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. It is the family's wish that any memorial contributions be made to SOMC Hospice.