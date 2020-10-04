Alma Williams

SOUTH SHORE — Alma Lee Fyffe Williams, 85, of South Shore, KY died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. She joined her beloved husband of 68 years, David Lawrence Williams, who died on September 14, 2020, to meet their Savior together. They had a deal that whoever went first needed to make arrangements for the other to follow so they would not be separated by death. We thought it was a joke but Dave and Alma made it come to pass.

Alma was born in Morgan County, KY June 19, 1935 a daughter of Newt and Susie Elswick Fyffe. Along with her parents, Alma is preceded in death by three brothers, Virgil (Jean) Fyffe, Bill "Junior" (Elouise) Fyffe and Charles Ray (Carolyn) Fyffe; two sisters, Rhena (Ralph) Earwood and Lizzie Marie Fyffe, infant.

Survived by daughter, Teresa (Steve) Shaver of CA; daughters, Wilma (Charley) Sunderhaus of OH and Bonnie (Kurt) Schulze of KY. Son, David Earl (Alicia) Williams of Gloucester, MA; sons Brady Earwood of WA and Skip Earwood of CA. Dear brother, Ovie (Wilma) Fyffe and cherished sister, Ellaree (David) Lintz of South Shore. Niece and dearest friend, Patricia (Marvin) Frasure of OH. Grandkids and Great-Grandkids: Kelly (Mike), Kristen (Casey), Jenny (Jason), Michael, Andrew, Hunter, Clint, Kurt and Tyler, all adored and enjoyed by Alma and Lawrence. Her family and many friends will miss her tremendously.

Alma was a member of the Church of God in South Shore, KY. She loved her family, her neighbors, her friends and the Lord. She spent her time taking care of everyone else in her life.

At the families request there will be a private graveside service at MT Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. They look forward to a memorial celebration when all can safely gather in church and at Alma's and Dave's home in Sunshine. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to South Shore Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 913 South Shore, KY 41175.