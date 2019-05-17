ALONZO "LONNIE" ERNEST CANTER

ROSEMOUNT — Alonzo (Lonnie) Ernest Canter went home to the Lord, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Lonnie was a long time resident of the Rosemount area.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Winifred McCain Canter; his son, Jeffery (Denise); grandsons, Richard and Jared (Michelle); and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Mia. Also surviving is his sister, Marcella Canter Mounts; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Canter and Florence Reinhardt Canter; and siblings, Paul (Stella) Canter, Earl (Benita) Canter, Romaine Caudill, Ruth (Johnny) Adams, Marie (Roy) Armstrong, George Henry, Wilma and Charlotte Canter.

Lonnie was a World War II veteran, having served his country in the Army Air Corps. He worked for years for Herms Greenhouse (where Andy's Toyota and Honda is now located) and retired after being a custodian at Clay Schools.

He married Winifred McCain on April 10, 1947 at Rosemount Road Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. George Belcher officiating. Their son, Jeffrey, was born August 23, 1955.

Lonnie was a wonderful dad, grandpa, and grampy to Jeff, Rich, Jared, Nathan, Mia; and his "adopted" daughter, Lacie Murry.

Lonnie was always kind, helpful to all who needed it. He loved gardening and working with plants. He always provided all of us with tomatoes he had grown from seed; enjoyed tinkering with mowers, could fix about anything and patiently taught Jeff and the boys how to repair many things through the years. He enjoyed staying busy after retirement.

Lonnie was well known by friends and family for his sense of humor. He always had a joke ready or a funny story. He was well loved by all who knew him.

He attended Rubyville Community Church and will be missed by all. But we will see him again in glory.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth with Rev. Donald Davidson officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Daehlers and one hour prior to the service.