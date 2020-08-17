Alson Lewis

MCDERMOTT-Alson Lee Lewis, 70 of McDermott died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. He was born April 14, 1950 to the late John and Geneva Glispie Lewis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Lewis. He was a self-employed window cleaner.

Alson is survived by his wife Betty Riley Lewis whom he married May 16, 1970, a son, Carl (Shelly) Lewis, 2 daughters; Sherry Lewis and Susan Lewis, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Bill (Margaret) Lewis and Jerry (Kathy) Lewis, a sister, Linda Guthrie, along with many other loved family & friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Carl Rose officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.