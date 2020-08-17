1/
Alson Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MCDERMOTT-Alson Lee Lewis, 70 of McDermott died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. He was born April 14, 1950 to the late John and Geneva Glispie Lewis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Lewis. He was a self-employed window cleaner.

Alson is survived by his wife Betty Riley Lewis whom he married May 16, 1970, a son, Carl (Shelly) Lewis, 2 daughters; Sherry Lewis and Susan Lewis, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Bill (Margaret) Lewis and Jerry (Kathy) Lewis, a sister, Linda Guthrie, along with many other loved family & friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Carl Rose officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved