CHILLICOTHE-Alva E. "Sonny" Diles, 82, of Chillicothe, a former Wheelersburg resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born Dec. 22, 1937 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Curtis and Lena Belford Diles, Sr.

Sonny was a retired steel worker from the former Empire Detroit Steel Corporation and New Boston Coke Plant. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Western Sun Masonic Lodge F&AM. An avid outdoorsman, Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a big fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds and he enjoyed woodworking for many years. Sonny was a 1956 graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Norma Jean Jarrell Diles. The couple were married Jan. 31, 1959 in Minford. Also surviving are two children, Doug (Christy) Diles of Frankfort and Karyn Sue (Jack) Plybon of Chillicothe; three siblings, Paul (Sarah) Diles of Tipp City, Delores Walker of West Portsmouth and Sonja Rice of Columbus; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Michael Diles; four brothers, Curtis Diles, Jr., Travis D., James M. and Donald L. Diles; and four sisters, Lorraine Traber, Carolyn Sue Potts, Doris Diles and Edna Stiltner.

A Celebration of Sonny's Life will be held at 1 P.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 P.M. and one hour prior to services Monday. Due to health regulations, masks are required at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adena Palliative Care, 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

