1/
Alva Diles
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHILLICOTHE-Alva E. "Sonny" Diles, 82, of Chillicothe, a former Wheelersburg resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born Dec. 22, 1937 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Curtis and Lena Belford Diles, Sr.

Sonny was a retired steel worker from the former Empire Detroit Steel Corporation and New Boston Coke Plant. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Western Sun Masonic Lodge F&AM. An avid outdoorsman, Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a big fan of the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds and he enjoyed woodworking for many years. Sonny was a 1956 graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Norma Jean Jarrell Diles. The couple were married Jan. 31, 1959 in Minford. Also surviving are two children, Doug (Christy) Diles of Frankfort and Karyn Sue (Jack) Plybon of Chillicothe; three siblings, Paul (Sarah) Diles of Tipp City, Delores Walker of West Portsmouth and Sonja Rice of Columbus; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Michael Diles; four brothers, Curtis Diles, Jr., Travis D., James M. and Donald L. Diles; and four sisters, Lorraine Traber, Carolyn Sue Potts, Doris Diles and Edna Stiltner.

A Celebration of Sonny's Life will be held at 1 P.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 P.M. and one hour prior to services Monday. Due to health regulations, masks are required at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adena Palliative Care, 272 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved