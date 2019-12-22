PORTSMOUTH — Alyson F. "Ally" Gwinn, 35, of Portsmouth, OH. went to be with the Lord Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, OH. February 19, 1984, a daughter of Gary Gwinn and Catherine Barton. She had a big heart and loved craft-making.

Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Louis Gwinn and maternal grandparents, Richard and Theresa Orlett.

Surviving along with her parents are stepfather Floyd Barton, three children Josiah Harmon, Jillian Harmon, and Alex Steele, a brother Nicholas Gwinn, a stepsister Amanda (David) Humston, a stepbrother Adam (Ashley) Barton, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the White Oak Chapel in South Portsmouth, KY. with Pastor Gary Newman officiating. Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY. is handling the arrangements.