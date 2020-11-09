LUCASVILLE – Amy Jo Colley, 46 of Lucasville passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Georgia. She was born August 30, 1974 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Rick (Sheryl) Davis and Robyn (James) Potter Fuller, she was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by four children, Ryan (Lyndsea) Hughes, Kyle Colley, Monica (Austin) McKnight, Morgan Colley; five grandchildren, Sophie and Kaiser Colley, Landry and Salem Hughes, and one on way, and two sisters, Crissy Davis and Keri (Daniel) Lewis. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Bradley Kyle; one brother, Justin Burchett, and her grandparents, Fred & Laura Davis, and Myrtle Potter.

Services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.