PORTSMOUTH —Amy Michele Keating, 49, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born June 20, 1969, in Portsmouth, a daughter of David E. Barney and Kathy Boyce Fish, who survive.

An English teacher at Portsmouth High School, Amy was influential not only as a tennis coach, but also as a life coach for her students. She was a successful Quiz Bowl and Mock Trial coach, had multiple winning seasons in both Boy's Tennis and Girl's Tennis, and she was the yearbook advisor. Amy coined the PHS phrase "You Belong Here!" and she was instrumental in the development of the school's new food bank. She was an avid tennis player and she enjoyed tackling new adventures, such as hiking with friends, old and new.

Amy was a 1987 PHS graduate and received a Bachelor of English degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a teaching degree from Ohio University. She received a Master of Education degree from Concordia University. Amy was a board member of the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery and she also attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas David Keating, whom she married August 7, 2000, in Lake Tahoe, NV; her mother, Kathy Boyce Fish of Portsmouth; father, David E. (Karen) Barney of Chillicothe; step-sons, Thomas Jacob & Christal Morita-Keating and Benjamin David Keating, all of Indianapolis, IN; step-daughter, Megan Sowkulech of McDermott; brother, Matthew Addison Barney of Portsmouth; several aunts, uncles and their families, as well as her girls, black labs Zoey and Izzie.

A Celebration of Amy's Life will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church with Deacon Tracey Henderson officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 333; Sierra's Haven for New & Used Pets, 80 Bierly Rd.; or the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund, 1121 Kinneys Ln., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.