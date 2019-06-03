ANDREW BRIAN BOND

STOUT — Andrew Brian Bond, 28 of Stout died Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born May 22, 1991 in Portsmouth. He is survived by his parents, Brian Bond of West Portsmouth and Lora (Mike) Bowen of Stout. He was a 2009 graduate of Valley High School and was employed by Vorst Paving Company. He loved to golf, fish, hunt, and spend time with his family.

Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents; Sandra Warren, Floyd and Frances Warren, and Ethel and Raymond Howard.

Along with his parents, he is survived by a grandmother, Judy Bond, a sister, Jamie (Matt) Simon, 2 stepsisters; Rachel Bowen and Jennifer Blevins, aunts and uncles; Jess (Terri) Hurd, Karen (Mark) Moellman, and Ronda (Russ) Jordan, nieces and nephews; Maverick, Wyatt, and Colt Simon, Breanne, Michael, and Savannah Dubose, and Koby Ervin, cousins; Jason Hurd, Jessica Stratton, Jennifer Hurd, Ryan Moellman, Cara Aschliman, Katie Gibney, Rusty Jordan, Brandon Jordan, Bryson, Garrett, Jase, Cale, Quinton, Braxton, Jack, Josie, Abree, Blake, Jena, Tyler, and Payton, along with many friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Craig Yates officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.