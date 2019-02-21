JOSEPH ANDREW CONKLE

WHEELERSBURG —Joseph Andrew Conkle, 55, of Wheelersburg, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Riverside Hospital with his family by his bedside. Born on May 15, 1963, in Kettering, he was baptized at the former Faith Baptist Church by his late uncle, Pastor Glen Frasher.

Andy had worked as a professional semi-truck driver, being self-employed and previously worked for Conley Trucking.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Cecil Emory and Della Louise Craft Conkle, his mother, Betty Taulbee and two brothers Mike and Glenn Taulbee.

Surviving are two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Gentile of Scottsdale, Arizona and Sara (Tom) Taulbee Jordan of Apple Creek; two brothers, Randall Taulbee of Wooster and Scott Taulbee and numerous cousins and friends who loved Andy.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Dennis Hankins officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.