ANGELA IRENE BROWN

WHEELERSBURG — Angela Irene Brown, age 54 of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord July 29, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born August 29, 1964 in Portsmouth to Ronald and Delores (Sowards) Hoover. Angela attended Clay High School, loved listening to music, buying, selling, and trading things, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Lee Roy; two daughters, Bobbie Boldman (J.J. Spencer) of Lucasville, Marie Evans (Matt) of Jackson; one brother, Ronald Hoover (Mary) of Portsmouth; one sister, Rhonda Jordan (Donald) of McDermott; two grandchildren, Austin and Rylee; four nieces and nephews, Danielle Stiltner, Cynthia Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Alexandria Taylor; many great nephews and nieces; son-in-law, Mike Burchett of Ashland, KY. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Hoover and a sister, Barbara Hoover.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Joey Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Universal Cemetery in Clay Township. Friends may call Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Angela and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.