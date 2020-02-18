PORTSMOUTH-Angela Elizabeth Christina Cunningham, 60 of Portsmouth died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born August 9, 1959 in Toledo to the late Joseph and Veronica Poskarbiewicz Cunningham.

Angela is survived by her fiancé of 18 years, David Shover, 4 daughters; Veronica (Michael) Shover, Marcella (David) Meadows, Bobbie Collins, and Georgetta Collins, 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 4 brothers; Raymond, Harold, John, and Leon Cunningham, 2 sisters; Theresa Cunningham and Joan Ash, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with David Monroe officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.